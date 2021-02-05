Police seek woman in relation to alleged death threats

Police are searching for a woman who appeared in a video claiming she had been threatened by the father of one of her children.

The video, posted on a Facebook news page, included audio recordings of the man allegedly threatening the life of the woman, her son, and her mother.

Police sources told Newsday, investigators saw the video and are now trying to confirm who the woman is, where she lives, and if she had reported the incidents to the police.

The woman claims that the father of her six-year-old daughter had just got out of prison on bail on kidnapping and rape charges on a matter in Point Fortin. She said since his release he had been sending threatening voice notes, saying he would harm not only her but her son, 12.

“All he is concerned about is money. He sends text messages to my phone and my mother’s phone. And he doesn’t care about the police and they can’t do him anything,” the woman said.

“All our windows are locked tight so no one can come in. We have dogs all around the house. If you hear the dogs bark, you peeping. Any noises have you jumpy and you are wondering if someone is coming.

“I don’t sleep in the night any more. If I do, I jump out of my sleep within minutes. I would be up just wondering if someone is coming for me. What they are coming with to kill me? What if they open a window or they throw acid? Which room will they go in first? How many will come? What will they do?

"All this goes through my mind every night.”

The video did not give the name of the woman, her location or any means to contact her. South-western Division police publicly appealed for the woman to come forward so they could assist.