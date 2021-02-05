Piparo woman fined for having dead husband’s gun

A 40-year-old Piparo woman who faced a magistrate on Thursday charged with having a loaded gun in her home told the court it belonged to her late husband.

Amelia Boodoo pleaded guilty before magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine, who fined her $16,000 for having the gun and ammunition.

Cpls Suliman and Tyson, with the assistance of PC Buchoon and other police, searched her home at around 10 pm on Wednesday and found the loaded gun in her bedroom.

Boodoo’s attorney Dane Halls told the court that her husband died on August 12, 2020, after failed heart surgery. Three months later, she was going through his personal items and saw the weapon.

The attorney said she confided in relatives, who gave her "unreasonable advice," leading her to keep it. Boodoo was unaware her husband had the loaded gun, Halls said.

Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted, and PC Buchoon laid the charge.

The magistrate fined her $8,000 on each charge. to pay within two months. If she fails to pay, she will serve nine months in jail.