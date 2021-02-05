No new covid19 cases
The Ministry of Health reported no new cases in its daily covid19 update on Friday.
The release said the number of cases reflected samples taken between February 2 and 4.
On Thursday the ministry reported 21 new cases, with a total of 250 active cases. On Friday the number of cases had dropped to 230.
The number of deaths stand at 135.
There is no one in step-down facilities but there are 548 people in isolation – 346 in state quarantine facilities and 202 in home self-isolation.
