No new covid19 cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health reported no new cases in its daily covid19 update on Friday.

The release said the number of cases reflected samples taken between February 2 and 4.

On Thursday the ministry reported 21 new cases, with a total of 250 active cases. On Friday the number of cases had dropped to 230.

The number of deaths stand at 135.

There is no one in step-down facilities but there are 548 people in isolation – 346 in state quarantine facilities and 202 in home self-isolation.