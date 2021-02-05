Lewis: The ocean is my greatest teacher

National Olympic sailor Andrew Lewis during a surfing session at Mt.Irvine Beach,Tobago. - Nicholas Bhajan

Two-time Olympian Andrew Lewis credits the ocean as his greatest teacher.

The 31-year-old became TT’s first ever Olympic men’s laser class sailor when he qualified for the 2012 London Games. He also competed at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and has confirmed participation at this year’s July 23-August 8 edition in Tokyo, Japan.

On Monday, at Mt Irvine Beach in Tobago, Lewis took some time out of his busy pre-Olympic schedule to hit the water. However, he did not suit up to sail, but to surf. Lewis has been an avid surfer for almost two decades and now uses this craft to help improve some of his sailing techniques. Over the last five years, he has been trying to make a more conscious effort to advance his surfing, and by extension, his sailing.

In both instances, the sailor/surfer must be in total control of his vessel/surfboard. He also determines the success or failure of each attempt and has sole responsibility for the end result.

“The ocean has been my greatest teacher. I’m also involved in free-diving, scuba diving and other watersports. With watersports, I try to do the most connective aspects to nature as possible,” Lewis said.

His Olympic laser class boat has no electronic instruments on it. It’s 100 per cent wind-powered, and he makes all decisions as the driver, captain and tactitioner.

Surfing, he says, is a direct reflection of his competitive boat.

“It’s about working with nature and never fighting her. You must really be able to feel the water below your feet and read the waves. It’s about bringing them together, specifically the downwind aspect of my sailing, which is surfing waves with the wind.

“It’s important to feel the sail and the waves below you at the same time. Only a true surfer knows the feeling of surfing a wave downwind. Incorporating the two together is a nice way to build for the aspect of my sailing,” he added.

Lewis has been challenging himself, over the years, to better his surfing skills. The recreational sport serves as good cardio, said Lewis, who spends three to five hours chasing swells at each "free surfing" session. Free surfer do not enter competition but travel the globe to ride whatever swells catch their eye.

When in TT, Lewis’s destination of surfing choice is Tobago. During the first few months of the year, he and his surf buddies monitor snowstorms in Canada and along the American east coast. The cold front pushes swells southward, which culminate with larger-than-usual waves along the Tobago coastline and Trinidad’s north coast – a surfer’s dream!

“The thing about surfing in Tobago is that you never really how many days for the year you’re going to get good waves. So you have to be on standby for when the opportunity comes to get on a plane to get out there and into the water for as long as it lasts.

“When Canada and New York get hit with cold weather, we know there’s a high chance of opportunities to surf coming. At that point, we begin to look at the weather report and make a very good judgement three to four days before it hits the shores of Tobago.”

The Olympic sailor credits his cousin Keith Lewis for being his inspiration to get more involved in surfing. Keith is a former president of the local surfing association and has travelled the world catching waves.

Although Lewis opted for sailing over surfing, his resurgence in the sport as recreation has strengthened the bond between the two.

He noted, however, that as fun as surfing looks, it’s a dangerous sport and respect must be given to the powers of the natural elements around you.

“Surfing is one of the most unpredictable sports I have ever taken part in because you can’t see the wave coming from very far. Every now and then a massive set will come through and would humble you.

“You must relax. In theory, if you don’t relax you will drown. For me, I use those experiences to not only get me better on my boat but to teach me in life to humble myself. We can’t fight nature we can only work with her.”

Lewis said he is very health-conscious and prefers to eat natural substances rather than processed foods. He believes connecting with himself, through healthy living, and sport, helps build character.

“I don’t like too many manmade substances and I prefer natural substances. I get a natural high on riding these big waves, an adrenaline rush. I just want to do it over and over and as long as possible.

“Everything for me is about freeing the mind. I live by Bob Marley’s quote, ‘Emancipate yourself from mental slavery.’ That’s my goal: to be free, never addicted always able to let go, never connected to something that is restricting and holding you back from anything in life.”