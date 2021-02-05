Learn fastor fail fast, Fenwick

THE EDITOR: I refer to the article in which TT men’s senior football coach Terry Fenwick was quoted as saying he expected more from the foreign-based players in the match against the US.

This foreign-based reliance has been going on for decades and I hope the goodly gentleman learns the culture of TT footballers early or his tenure will be a disaster, as have been many of his predecessors.

The "old normal" is to have a bunch of local-based players in training and when match day arrives a "pick-up side" is chosen, with the majority of the team flying in from various points of the globe.

The coach should think about these questions:

Can the foreign-based players bond with the local players and understand the style of play?

Are these players just there for the free trip, the stipend and the glory of playing for their country?

Do they put out enough effort while they enjoy a paid holiday break from the rigours of playing for their overseas teams?

The get-something-for-nothing syndrome/culture features in many facets of our society and sport is no exception.

Look at the huge number of "technical personnel" that accompanied the team to the US. No wonder the TTFA is in the red. What could they advise in 90 minutes that could not have been done before? Is that a case of "make-work?"

Smarten up, Coach Fenwick, as you appear to be an affable and educated person otherwise.

L DASS

Arouca