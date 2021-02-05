Just brilliant, Mr Minister

THE EDITOR: According to National Security Minister Stuart Young, there were 8,259 exemption applications pending on January 22. How does the minister deal with them? He introduces a new system, and not understanding it would take time for people to get used to it, or feel comfortable using it, he gleefully announces the number of applications have reduced significantly to 3,260.

He even admitted that some people might have been deterred by some of the questions asked. What questions did they now consider important that weren't before? Were they asking invasive questions not relevant to the repatriation process?

No, Mr Young, the number of people wanting to come home is still 8,000-odd, even allowing for duplications. The number who managed to resubmit their applications using the new system is 3,000-odd. And while I admire your brilliance in reducing the number of applications by changing the system, it's not correct to conclude, after one week, that 5,000-odd applicants have "disappeared."

CK KELLY

via e-mail