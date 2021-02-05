Confident Patriotic meets government deadline for refinery purchase

Patriotic chairman Ancel Roget. -

PATRIOTIC Energies and Technologies Co Ltd has met government’s deadline for it to prove it has the funds to buy the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

Patriotic’s parent company, the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), said it is confident its submission will find favour with government to acquire the ageing refinery and restart the company.

At approximately 1.42 am on the deadline date of February 5, Patriotic submitted an e-mail to the request made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on January 20.

“We are confident that our very detailed submission will meet his favour as it demonstrates our ability to finance the acquisition price of US$500 million for Guaracara Refining and Paria Fuel Trading,” the union said in a statement.

Patriotic said it remains committed to the early restart and the successful operation of the refinery in the interest of all of Trinidad and Tobago.

In January government announced that it had withdrawn the offer to Patriotic because of its inability to secure the US$500 million financial commitment needed to buy the refinery.

Patriotic denied the claim and appealed to the Prime Minister to reconsider its proposal.

On January 20, Imbert, in his capacity as corporation sole, said government had granted Patriotic a 15-day extension – until February 5 – to secure financing.