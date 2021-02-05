Carter splashes to butterfly silver in France

TT swimmer Dylan Carter earned a silver medal on the opening day of the 2021 Federation France Swimming International FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice, on Friday.

Carter, coming off a creditable showing at the International Swimming League in Hungary for Los Angeles Current at the end of 2020, grabbed silver in the men's 50-metre butterfly in 24.07 seconds. Maxime Groussett of France won gold in 23.88 and his countryman Serguei Comte took bronze in 24.17.

Earlier in the preliminary phase, Carter clocked the third fastest time when he touched the wall in 24.13. Grousset had the fastest time of 23.31 and Thomas Verhoeven of Netherlands followed in 24.06.

Carter also competed in the men's 100m backstroke and he ended ninth in the prelims with a time of 55.94 to qualify for the B final. However, Carter did not participate in the B final. On Saturday, Carter will line up in the men's 100m freestyle and men's 50m backstroke. He will end the meet with an appearance in the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle events, on Sunday.

Carter is preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics which is tentatively scheduled to begin in July. The Olympics were postponed by one year because of the covid19 pandemic.