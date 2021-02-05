Carter set to compete in France swim meet

TT ‘s Dylan Carter -

OLYMPIC-BOUND swimmer Dylan Carter returns to competition at the 2021 Federation France Swimming International FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice which swims off from Friday to Sunday.

He begins his medal chase in the men’s 50m butterfly from lane four in heat ten. The former University of Southern California athlete is also expected to vie for honours in the men’s 100m backstroke on the opening day.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old returns to action in the men’s 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle events. Carter completes his three-day pre-Olympic stint, on Sunday, when he lines up in the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Carter opens his 2021 competitive account against a tough field of European swimmers.

Throughout October/November last year, the 2020 TT Olympic Committee Sportsman of the Year completed a hectic six-week competitive course at the International Swimming League in Hungary.

There, he represented Los Angeles Current and was able to secure several individual and relay podium performances.

He then returned to TT, just before Christmas, spent some time with his family and close friends, before returning to the US in early January.

After the France meet, Carter has plans to use the Mare Nostrum swim tour in May/June as his big Olympic prep event. The meet splashes off in Monaco, Barcelona, Spain, and Canet, France, and will feature an array of European and non-American top swimmers also preparing for the Tokyo Games.