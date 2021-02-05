'Carnival' events heat up

Nadia Batson performs at her concert Artform 3: A Love Note to Carnival on Wednesday. -

AS what would have been Carnival week draws closer, virtual and live shows have begun to proliferate, with almost as many events occurring as would have been happening during a physical Carnival. Events for those not enamoured with Carnival are also on.

The action heated up on Wednesday as Nadia Batson hosted her Artform 3: A Love Note to Carnival. The concert, which was done at Five Island Amusement Park, Chaguaramas, was full of vibes, tempo and was highly-entertaining. It featured popular artistes Voice, Terri Lyons, Shal Marshall and Farmer Nappy.

Batson delivered plenty excitement both with her wardrobe and music as she performed some of her popular hits including, Sugar Daddy, Fatt and First Fete. The concert was screened on CNC3 and YouTube and was well received by viewers.

This evening, Lyrikal kicks off the weekend with Happy Place, live at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, beginning at 7.30 pm. The show features Lyrikal, Voice, Farmer Nappy, Patrice Roberts, Nadia Batson, Shal Marshall, Ding Dong and Jaiga.

Other artistes and promoters having concerts inlcude Nailah Blackman, Blaxx, Kes The Band, and Randy Glasgow Productions. Audiences can look forward to performances by Swappi, Ravi B, KI, Olatunji, Destra, Jaron, 5Star Akil, Trinidad James, College Boy Jesse, Ding Dong, Rachel Price, Terri Lyons, Heather Mac Intosh, Lady Gypsy, SpiceY, Kerine "Tiny" Figaro, Lady Adanna, Alana Sinnette, Eunice Peters, Cro Cro, Ras Kommanda, Brian London, Christo, and GI.

Also keeping the action going was Preedy whose concert, Chance 2021, was held yesterday was streamed on TTT, the D'Music App, and live on his social media pages.

Here are some more events taking place this weekend, some of which will have an audience at the venue, or will be done virtually, or live on television, YouTube and other platforms.

February 5

7 pm: Uncrowned Queens with Allison "Warrior Empress" Bernard live on YouTube.

7 pm: Calypso Fest, Colour Me Calypso on the WACK network.

7:30 pm: Lyrikal's Happy Place, NAPA, PoS.

February 6

9 am: Dingolay! The Fine Art Market TT 2021 at the Lions Cultural Centre, Woodbrook.

4:30 pm: The Ethnic Jazz Club hosts Woodbrook Party, Cornelio Street, Woodbrook.

5 pm: Randy Glasgow Productions presents Raymond Ramnarine, Dil-E-Nadan, Rakesh Yankaran and Satnarine Ragoo in concert at the Naparima Bowl.

7 pm: Finals of Chutneymusic.com Rani and Raja competition on YouTube and Facebook.

7 pm: Tempo in San'Do Virtual Concert – Len "Boogsie" Sharpe, CAL Skiffle Steel Orchestra and other artistes.

7 pm: The Revenge of King Jab Jab, Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

February 7

12 am: TTFF premieres #WatchAMovieOnUs Carnival Edition 2021, No Bois Man No Fraid, ttfilmfestival.com, 12 am-11:59 pm.

3 pm: The Revenge of King Jab Jab, Little Carib Theatre, and streamed virtually on the WACK network.

5 pm: Nailah Blackman, Sokah Origins Worldwide Festival Edition, Paraiso Gardens, St Margaret’s

.

7 pm: The Revenge of King Jab Jab, Little Carib Theatre only, Woodbrook.

8 pm: Keeping The Vibes Alive, the medium bands show of Pan Trinbago’s Pan is Spirit, WACK network.

February 8

12 am: TTFF, #WatchAMovieOnUs Carnival Edition 2021 – Mystic Fighters– ttfilmfestival.com, 12 am-11:59 pm.

7:30 pm: MovieTowne Carnival City opens with Ivory, Pan and Soca featuring Johann Chuckaree on pan and Johanna Chuckaree on piano alongside pannist Dale Gulston.

February 9

12 am: TTFF #WatchAMovieOnUs Carnival Edition 2021, –Jab! The Blue Devils of Paramin, ttfilmfestival.com, 12 am-11:59 pm.

6:15 pm: IzWe – Kes Carnival 2021 live concert, SoundForge, Mucurapo.

7:30 pm: MovieTowne's Carnival City – Masala Melee: An Evening of Sweet Chutney featuring Ravi B and Karma, Neval Chatelal and Drupatee.