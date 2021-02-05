Bones found near Bharatt's body

The day after the body of court clerk Andrea Bharatt was found off a precipice in the Heights of Aripo, the skeletons of a human and an animal were found near the same spot.

A police media release said the remains were found on Friday morning.

Homicide officers went to the scene and found the decomposing remains. Crime scene investigators were there up to midday.

Police said from the size of the bones, they concluded some were those of an animal.

When Newsday visited on Thursday and spoke to residents, they said the area, on the Aripo Road, had a reputation for being used as a dumping ground for bodies and other criminal activities.