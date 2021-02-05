Bharatt's autopsy set for Monday

Andrea Bharatt's father Randolph Bharatt (second from left) enters through the back entrance of Forensic Science Centre on Barbados Road, Port of Spain, to view his daughter's body. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The cause of Andrea Bharatt's death will be determined on Monday.

Her body was taken for routine testing at the Forensic Sciences Complex, St James, after being found on Thursday in bushes off a cliff in Aripo. The autopsy will be done at the same place.

Bharatt had been missing for six days after getting into what she believed was a taxi in Arima after work.

Her father Randolph Bharatt was notified and visited the site where her body was found. It is believed she was identified by her clothing.

He also visited the Forensic Sciences Complex briefly on Friday, and was escorted by police in and out of a back entrance. He did not speak with the media.

The autopsy on the suspect in Bharatt's kidnapping who died while in police custody is also scheduled for Monday.