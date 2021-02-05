Arima man dead after early-morning shooting

A 40-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Arima on Friday morning.

Police said Sergio Fraser was liming at a friend's house at around 1.20 am when four men walked out of some nearby bushes shooting him several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and on checking saw Fraser bleeding.

Arima police went to the scene with homicide investigators and a district medical officer declared him dead.

Investigators found two spent 5.56 shells, three .9mm shells and a live round of .40 calibre ammunition.