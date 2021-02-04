Young angry, saddened over Bharatt’s death

Minister of National Security Stuart Young. -

National Security Minister Stuart Young said he was devastated by the news of the death of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt, and encouraged the public to band together in the fight against crime.

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp on Thursday, Young said he was hurt after hearing the news that Bharatt's body was found in the Heights of Aripo, and hoped the perpetrators faced the full brunt of the law.

"I am upset, angry, disappointed and saddened by the tragic death of young Andrea.

"As I said a few days ago, there are very sick people in our society and I hope and pray that the sick criminals responsible for this awful loss of a young life are brought to justice and face the maximum penalty. As a society we must do all we can to protect our law abiding and innocent citizens.

"I am even more resolute in my fight against crime and criminality. The only way we can take the fight to the criminal element is if we all work together against them. May God bless her soul and may her family find strength and know that all of us, law abiding citizens, mourn with them."

At a press conference at the Ministry of National Security, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on Tuesday, Young announced he recently received a comparitive report on the use of pepper spray in other jurisdictions and said the National Security Council would discuss the findings to develop a policy on possibly legalising its use.