Wong tops COTECC ranking

CAMERON Wong is the highest ranked girls’ Under-14 player in the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC).

Wong surged to the top of the regional rankings after producing several commendable performances on the local competitive circuit over the past three months.

The youngster heads two other female nationals who also made COTECC’s top-ten performers. Jaede Daniel Joseph is now ranked fourth while compatriot Jordane Dookie is sixth.

Rounding off the top three are Valentina Ugarte (Ecuador) and Carolina Alonso Mendivil (Mexico).

Additionally, TT has two boys among the region’s top ten Under-14 players. Zachery Byng is ranked third while James Hadden sits in fourth position.

The local pair trail leaders El Salvador’s duo of Andres Rendon and Gianluca Mondini respectively.