What did she expect?

THE EDITOR: She called on voters to come out to the polls on August 10 and show their support for her. But the voters knew that nothing had changed and she was soundly and deservedly defeated.

Rather than accept defeat, her team planted seeds of dissent and distrust in the electoral process. The public then knew better and didn't rally to her side.

Her allies organised a public protest in front of Whitehall to protest the new boogeyman of the border policy. And nobody came.

Her handlers knew that Morning Brew host Natalee Legore was right, yet they still called for a boycott of CNC3 and Guardian Media. The public knew better, and it failed.

Last week Wednesday, her sycophants gathered in haste in front of the Red House in a show of support for her poorly conceived motion of no confidence. And that too failed.

And on that same day, as she rose up in the hallowed halls of Parliament to add to her burgeoning litany of deeds conducted under the cover of parliamentary privilege, and as she listened to her speakers flap and flail, one by one, one could help but wonder if she honestly expected anything to be different?

A BENNETT

San Fernando