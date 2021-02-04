UWI T20 tournament postponed

In this Jan 11,2020 file photo, Clarke Road cricket club's Gregory Mahabir plays a shot against Defence Force, in the UWI-UNICOM Twenty20 match, at the Sir Frank Worrell Grounds, St Augustine. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE University of the West Indies (UWI)-Unicom T20 tournament, which is normally the first local cricket club tournament of the year, has been postponed.

On Thursday, a media release from UWI said, "The board and management of the Cricket UWI St Augustine (CUSA) regret to inform the public that the eighth edition of the UWI T20 Cricket tournament has been postponed due to the ongoing covid19 pandemic."

It said CUSA, the organiser of the UWI T20 tournament since its inauguration in 2012, wanted to thank all supporters, sponsors and patrons of the tournament over the past years and looked forward to "the return of the scintillating spectacle of cricket at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, UWI SPEC."

Last year, 12 cricket clubs competed for the top prize of $40,000 and a challenge trophy, playing through a preliminary, quarter-final and semi-final round. PowerGen claimed the 2020 UWI-Unicom T20 title after a 14-run victory (Duckworth-Lewis method) over Queen's Park Cricket Club. Unicom Ltd had sponsored the tournament for four consecutive years.

A new date for the tournament has not been announced.