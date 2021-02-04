Uncrowned Queens celebrates female calypsonians

Allison “Warrior Empress” Bernard - Photo courtesy Roger Lewis

DYNAMIC is how Allison “Warrior Empress” Bernard describes the performers in her upcoming concert Uncrowned Queens. The calypso showcase will be streamed live on YouTube on February 5.

Bernard said the title Uncrowned Queens came about because the show will feature some of the best female calypsonians.

Along with Bernard, the line-up includes Tammico “Spicey” Moore, Marsha “Lady Adana” Clifton, Alana “Lady Watchman” Sinnette, Lynette “Lady Gypsy” Steele, and Kerine “Tiny” Williams-Figaro, with guest appearances by reigning National Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons and 2011 National Women’s Action Committee Calypso Queen Heather McIntosh.

“These are women who have never won a national calypso title, but who have contributed and continue to contribute towards the cultural landscape in TT in a similar fashion to their peers who have won national titles,” Bernard said. “Truth be told these are some of the most dynamic women in the industry and they really command a crowd. There’s never a dull moment with this line-up of performers that I chose. It was hard, and if I had the resources I would have kept two shows.

“Apart from the show honouring and paying homage to those cultural ancestors, those early female calypsonians, the female chantuelles of the gayelle long ago like Alice Sugar, Caruso Jane, Lady Trinidad, Lady Irie and others, who cleared the pathway for people like myself and others to follow, this show is also a means of earning an income for those like myself who are full-time performers.”

Bernard said viewers can look forward to new compositions as well as familiar songs by the performers.

“All these women will be bringing their own dynamic dynamism with them. Terri Lyons will be performing Calypso, one of her two new 2021 selections. It’s a catchy rhythmic song. Lady Gypsy, who literally spits fire when she sings, and who has been in the art form for over 40 years, is another performance to look forward to. Heather McIntosh will also be performing her 2021 release, Give Thanks. This is the first song she’s ever written for herself, as all her previous songs were written by her father Short Pants (Llewellyn McIntosh).”

Bernard said the artistes will be backed by a live band led by musical director and acclaimed bass guitarist Rodney Alexander, along with Emil Fortune on keyboards, Alpha Simpson on drums, and Kyle Peters on guitar.

She said the show will be staged at (Sean) Friday’s Music Mill Studio, which has been transformed for the purpose. Covid19 protocols will be observed during the concert.

“The artistes will have a prep room where they will be able to watch the show through a glass screen. They will only go into the performance space when they are about to sing, so it would only be the performer, the MC, the artiste coming on next, and the four members of the backing band.”

Bernard said the performers were affected by the death of Singing Sandra, as some of them were close to her.

“They understand and accept that she did a fantastic job leaving a legacy for us to follow, so it’s as if she really went from works to reward. Her life was not one that was void of achievement, so even though they were sad, they knew she was battling with her health for a while, although none of us knew the severity, and they were satisfied that she left a legacy for us and so much achievement. I think they felt motivated to continue, knowing what she would have done for us.”

The show will end with a rendition of Ancient Rhythms in tribute to Singing Sandra, led by Bernard.

This is Bernard’s fourth online event since the beginning of the pandemic. She also hosts an online weekly talk show called The Feminine Drive which is streamed on Fridays on Facebook and YouTube.

For tickets and info: via Zelle - richardahong@gmail.com; Paypal - rahong20@gmail.com; and 304-1022.