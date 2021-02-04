Trinidadians in US donate tablets to students

MP for the San Fernando East Brian Manning with children at his constituency office. -

A group of Trinidadians living in South Florida and California has donated 12 fire HD tablets with cases, protective shields, and stylus pens to the San Fernando East constituency office to help schoolchildren in the area.

One of the organisers, Claudette Alexander, said: “People are excited about giving back to our children in TT."

A media release said MP for the area Brian Manning and the staff at the office have been working to provide schoolchildren with devices and are trying to deliver as many as possible to those who need them. Manning is working with the principals and area managers to distribute devices which have been donated by various philanthropists, it said.

Others who contributed to the cause include Gail Duverney, Randolph Alfred, Mervyn Solomon, Bruce Seales, Irvine Headley, Hayden Davis and Rosalind Bacon.

In December, Alexander and her goodwill team also donated devices to St Agnes EC School in St James. The team hopes to do a third donation drive next month.