Three arrested after police seize gun, cocaine, ammo

Three people from the Diego Martin and Cocorite area have been arrested after police found and seized a quantity of marijuana, cocaine and a gun during two crime suppression exercises.

Reports said police executed a search warrant at a house in Main Street, Cocorite around 2.39 am on Thursday and found a SCCY pistol, ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and 424 grammes of marijuana.

A 31-year-old man and his 42-year-old common-law wife were arrested.

Hours later, police went to a home at St Lucien Road, Diego Martin to execute a search warrant. They found and seized 720.5 grammes of marijuana and .5 grammes of cocaine.

A 29-year-old man was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.