Scents of Trinidad and Tobago in Galt and Maree's eco-friendly candles

Business partners Christiaan Maree and Andrew Galt of Galt and Maree Studio. - ROGER JACOB

Galt and Maree has gained a reputation for its premium line of candles, gathering customers locally, regionally and internationally, but the company was born in a time when the founders were at what felt, to them, like rock bottom.

Co-founder Andrew Galt said he used the last US$200 on his credit card to buy something to ease his partner Christiaan Maree’s depression.

Who would have thought this form of relaxation would transform into a company that now ships candles across the region, to the US and UK?

Galt and Maree founded the company in 2016, taking a chance on a dream Galt said many thought would not have been a feasible venture. “It is a world of limitless opportunity, though people used to look down at me, asking, ‘Are you really going to make candles instead of doing something else?”

The story of the Maraval-based business started one day during an attempt to find relaxation during the stressful time.

“We were going through a rough patch where we lost all our money because we trusted the wrong people. I bought us a candle-making kit on Chris' birthday.” At some moment while making candles, they got an idea to create a premium line of eco-friendly scented candles.

“It was on a two-plate burner downstairs in a little kitchen next to the garage. We did our first sale at a pop-up and made $1,000 in that first year. And that is where the journey began.”

Each time, after the first batch of 22 candles, they reinvested money into the venture and worked tirelessly to ensure it gained strength and momentum. “We started going to as many home markets and up-markets as possible. We got our first break when Starlight Pharmacy expressed interest in selling our products. This was after we had been around for a year.”

New life after near-death experience

Growth was soon followed by a brush with death in 2017. Galt had an accident that resulted in trauma to the head and injuries to his spine. “It was an eye-opening event in July 2017. I had to do surgery followed by treatment so I could walk again.” With the help of family and health insurance, Galt got back on his feet and decided to give his all to the company.

“It quickly became a passion for Chris and me. I would work at it all day, and after he was finished with work he would join me in production.”

Galt studied international business at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, followed by graduate studies in e-commerce management at Sheridan College in Oakville, Canada, while Maree has a science background in chemistry and biology. The two form a team that is versed in both the business and scientific aspects of growing an eco-friendly venture in the current global space.

“Chris has been great for helping standardise our formulae. We write down every product we have ever made since 2016 – which is over 20,000 candles.”

Everything produced by the company, which also makes diffusers and creams, is made by hand, and a batch, since 2020, takes about 16 hours depending on the amount of product on size variations in each batch.

The company also makes personalised candles based on requested scents and cater to individual purchasers and companies alike. “Right now we are making candles for a local chocolate company. We are creating a scent that adheres to the scent of chocolate so people can be immersed in the experience of chocolate’s fragrance by lighting a candle.”

While he did not get financial assistance from his parents, Galt gained a wealth of knowledge from them through what he witnessed in how they operated their business for years. “I wanted to build something on my own — that is what my parents did.

“My dad started Trinidad Systems Limited with my mom in 1979 in Laventille. They were selling pots and pans while my mother worked three jobs and my father worked as a wedding singer and fixed computers out the back of his car to put money into the business. ”

Challenge to import quality supplies

Asked about sourcing materials, Galt said most things are imported because of challenges in sourcing quality supplies comparable to what is being sold internationally.

“We are all about being completely eco-friendly. Our wax, for example, is skin grade wax – completely made of soy and is non-toxic. Someone could dip their hand in the warm wax and use it as a hand cream.”

He added that fragrances are also eco-friendly and non-toxic in emission unlike the fragrance oils widely used by many companies that produce scented candles.

“Another thing we do that not many companies currently do is the recycling of containers.” He said customers are invited to return containers, some of which can be refilled and returned to the same customer if requested.

While Maree worked on formulae and mixtures, Galt was behind the aesthetics of the brand – from the design of labels and product aesthetics to advertising and online presence. “We try to do as much in-house as possible. That is why we can maintain a reasonable price when compared to competition selling candles of similar quality.”

He said products from competitors who sell products of similar standards tend to cost twice as much.

Asked how Galt and Maree weathered the challenges caused by covid19 restrictions, Galt said, “You can look at it as either a detriment or an opportunity.” He said because of the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of covid19, imports and travel were limited. This resulted in many people who would have preferred shopping overseas realising local brands are making the same things of similar or better quality.

Building a brand in TT

The company also collaborates with online-based vendors such as Shop Caribe to get their products to clients outside TT during the slow shipment period. He said while the slow process at customs affected the rate at which they received their products, therefore affecting their ability to meet demands during Christmas, he acknowledged it was something that affected everyone and hopes there will be an improvement soon.

“People are now able to understand what is in their backyard. It depends on the business you’re in, but since covid19 we have seen an increase in demand.”

He said while there are local competitors, Galt and Maree is the only company that creates its perfumes. “We don’t just buy oils and put them in candles, we create our scents. It takes more effort and money, but we have been trying to buy and test the best oils on the market.”

Galt said the company is always open to customers, from recommended scents to allowing customers to get a sneak peek into the creative process at their studio.

"I hope brands will start listening to the customers again. Brands should be open to some amount of constructive criticism. Sometimes making a change based on a recommendation by one customer opens you up to a whole new clientele.”

The company currently has candles with options of up to 19 unique fragrances including Savannah Lime which is a mixture of mint, vetiver, and lime, Maracas Sands, a blended fragrance of gardenia, cactus, petitgrain and light musk, and Down The Islands, which is a blend of creamy coconut, zesty grapefruit, green tea and lemongrass.

“It’s our formula so people can’t go anywhere else to find these fragrances. They are the culmination of the many people we have met over the years. We create smells for every kind of person.”

Galt said while the scents have been enjoyed by customers over the years, he and Maree followed a tip they received from the founder of Tokyo Milk by Margot Elena at a conference in the US. She told them it is good to retire scents not only to improve the products and keep the line fresh but also because, “it is always good to retire something great.”

Galt and Maree take advice seriously, and therefore seek to pay it forward to other companies in TT, even to those in the same industry.

Breaking into US, UK markets

Since 2019 they have been shipping to the US and UK. Galt said business owners should remember to make the best of technology and the diaspora as a market that is always happy to buy products from the region.

He also encourages small businesses to utilize social capital locally and in the diaspora for product awareness. “Chris and I have a good friend who is a plus-size model from TT based in Manhattan. She was going to New York for a debut modelling shoot. People present included people from Vogue and other prominent organisations. We made 100 small candles with her Instagram name on it, our name and handle and we sent it up for free distribution. Just something like that. We put a little money in and that’s how our name got out in New York. And that is how we are now getting to set up our business there.” He believes people should also be open to making arrangements, if possible, to attend artisan markets overseas.

While he believes in the power of networking, he said, "I think the government should also make more concessions for small businesses in TT especially when considering foreign exchange. I hope to see that turnaround.”

Asked what to expect from them in the near future, he said, “We look forward to an official launch of lotions, soaps and sprays – anything to do with scents.”

Among their plans for 2021 is a brick and mortar store in Miami and another in London. “Many people do not realise the potentials. We get down on ourselves in times like these thinking there is no hope. There were days when I would start at 9 am and finish at 3 am. Find something that you love! And if you want it, you must put in the time. We are finally at a point where we are making a profit.”