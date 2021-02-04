Police confirm body found in Aripo is Bharatt’s

Andrea Bharatt. -

Police have confirmed that the body of a woman found over a precipice in the Heights of Aripo is that of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt, who was reported missing last Friday.

A tweet from the police service said the body was identified by the clothing.

Bharatt, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates' Court, was last seen on January 29, when she got into a taxi in Arima.

Several units of the police service and Defence Force, as well as hunters from the area and members of the public had joined forces since Monday, searching forested areas in the east, including the Sangre Grande forest near North Eastern College, and off the Fishing Pond Main Road.

Police said the body was spotted by a man who was driving along the road in the area looking for scrap iron.

More on this as information becomes available.