PNM women appeal to people with info on Bharatt

STILL MISSING: Andrea Bharatt. -

The National Women’s League of the People’s National Movement (PNM) is appealing to anyone with information on the disappearance of Andrea Bharatt to come forward and assist the authorities.

The league, which is chaired by PNM lady vice chairman Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, has joined with the national community to pray for the missing young woman.

Bharrat, 22, went missing last Friday after getting into a taxi to go to her Arima home.

Several people have been detained by the police, who, along with the army and volunteers, have been combing the forest in Sangre Grande in hopes of finding her.

Rewards amounting to $75,000 are being offered by Crime Stoppers and businessman Gary Aboud for information leading to her rescue.

In a statement the league said it “stands in solidarity with the family and loved ones of Andrea and prays for her safe return.

“We will continue to demand justice and swift action from the relevant authorities once our women continue to be targeted and harmed.

“We implore those with any information with regard to the disappearance of Andrea to please come forward and assist relevant authorities.

“We pray for Andrea’s safe return and for the safety for all the women of our nation.”