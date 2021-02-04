N Touch
Photos of the day: February 4, 2021

Father of Andrea Bharatt, Randolph Bharatt, centre, is escorted by police officers at the Heights of Aripo where Andrea's body was found. - AYANNA KINSALE
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Spiritual Elders lead the prayer traditions at the funeral service of calypsonian Sandra DesVignes-Millington "Singing Sandra" held at the Hirondelle Street Basketball Court in Morvant. - ROGER JACOB

The funeral service of calypsonian Sandra DesVignes-Millington "Singing Sandra" - ROGER JACOB

Adrian Leonce, Member of Parliament for Laventille East/Morvant, signs the memorial at the funeral service of calypsonian Sandra DesVignes-Millington "Singing Sandra", held at the Hirondelle Street Basketball Court in Morvant. - ROGER JACOB

A lone kayaker in the sea off the Chaguaramas coast. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Docked at the port of Port of Spain is the T&T Express which has been put up for sale over the past two years. - JEFF K MAYERS

Cargo vessel docked at the Port of Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS

The International Waterfront, Port of Spain, from the sea. Hyatt, Tower C & Tower D, Twin Towers. - JEFF K MAYERS

A child wearing a spiderman mask hangs on to his mom as they make their way on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Shoppers and store owners in Chinatown (Charlotte Street, Port of Spain) were greeted with these rows of beautiful red Chinese lanterns strung up across the street, that was installed overnight. - Sureash Cholai

Rock Hard trucks on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Trincity. - JEFF K MAYERS

