Photos of the day: February 4, 2021
Zainab Kamara
3 Hrs Ago
Father of Andrea Bharatt, Randolph Bharatt, centre, is escorted by police officers at the Heights of Aripo where Andrea's body was found. - AYANNA KINSALE
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Spiritual Elders lead the prayer traditions at the funeral service of calypsonian Sandra DesVignes-Millington "Singing Sandra" held at the Hirondelle Street Basketball Court in Morvant. - ROGER JACOB
The funeral service of calypsonian Sandra DesVignes-Millington "Singing Sandra" - ROGER JACOB
Adrian Leonce, Member of Parliament for Laventille East/Morvant, signs the memorial at the funeral service of calypsonian Sandra DesVignes-Millington "Singing Sandra", held at the Hirondelle Street Basketball Court in Morvant. - ROGER JACOB
A lone kayaker in the sea off the Chaguaramas coast. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Docked at the port of Port of Spain is the T&T Express which has been put up for sale over the past two years. - JEFF K MAYERS
Cargo vessel docked at the Port of Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS
The International Waterfront, Port of Spain, from the sea. Hyatt, Tower C & Tower D, Twin Towers. - JEFF K MAYERS
A child wearing a spiderman mask hangs on to his mom as they make their way on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Shoppers and store owners in Chinatown (Charlotte Street, Port of Spain) were greeted with these rows of beautiful red Chinese lanterns strung up across the street, that was installed overnight. - Sureash Cholai
Rock Hard trucks on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Trincity. - JEFF K MAYERS
