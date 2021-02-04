PCA investigating death of suspect while in police care

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West. -

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is investigating the death of Andrew “Solo” Morris, a suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt, while at hospital under police guard.

The PCA is awaiting confirmation on the hospitalisation of another suspect before investigating that as well.

In a WhatsApp interview with the Newsday, PCA director David West said the investigation has started into 36-year-old Morris’ death.

Bharatt, 22, a clerk at the Arima magistrates' court, went missing after getting into a car she believed to be a taxi on January 29 at King Street, Arima . Her decomposing body was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Morris was arrested at his Tumpuna Road, Arima home on Sunday and had to be subdued because he was behaving in a violent manner. It was during the alleged struggle he fell the first time and was allegedly offered medical attention but refused.

He was later taken to the Arima health facility at 10 pm on Sunday and fell twice, once off a chair. He later died around 12.30 am Monday morning.

Morris’ family were only informed on Wednesday afternoon when the Victim and Witness Support Unit went to offer counselling. Police sources said the truck driver and farmer was beaten by police.

At a media conference at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain on Thursday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the reason the family were told two days later was to preserve the investigation into Bharatt’s disappearance.

Griffith said it was not the police’s job to alert the family since Morris died at hospital.

He continued: “The family wasn’t aware the individual died? Well I don’t have information as to when it was done.

“For all we know the next of kin had the information and the other family member that you spoke to did not have that information. So until we can get the facts it would be inappropriate to make any comment on that.”

Griffith said while there was no cause of death for Morris, he suggested the man may have died owing to complications of his illnesses.

Asked about the claims that the men were beaten, Griffith said: “Anyone can make those claims. I ask them to please come forward to the TTPS, and if you give incorrect information you can be charged for wasting the police time. So, instead of making allegations and claims, come forward. There is the PCA. I’ve spoken to the head, and if you come forward and the information is accurate we thank you because we want to ensure we have no rogue element in the TTPS.”

When asked if the police will be reviewing their use of force policy given the death and hospitalisation of two suspects who needed to be subdued, Griffith said no.

He added: “In a forested area when someone is escaping and you’re going after them and you’re trying to run through a forested area, apart from you even confronting the individual, that obviously can cause injuries. Then when you try to confront someone in an open space, as compared to a forested area, obviously there would be injury both to the individual being subdued and to the police officers, which is what happened.”

Griffith could not say how badly injured his officers were.

He said it would have been inappropriate to say whether the police received reliable information from Morris before he died and from the other suspect who is in hospital.

“We have immense evidence, and it would come out at the right time. I give the assurance to the public that we are on track but I don’t want to pin point perpetrators for a crime. I want to pinpoint the victim. But all that we would have received from those individuals, there is nothing more they would be giving. We have all that we can and all that we need from them.”