PAHO urges: Apply for UWI climate change fellowship

File photo: People's Climate March in Port of Spain, 2015.

THE Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) is encouraging young Caricom professionals between 25 and 45 to apply for UWI’s Climate Change and Health Leaders training fellowship.

In a release, it said the year-long programme is for those interested in empowering Caribbean action for climate and health. It will run from June 2021-May 2022.

It said applicants should preferably work in the public health, health care, agricultural health or environmental health sectors and have experience in climate science.

All activities related to the fellowship will be fully compensated and fellows who successfully complete it will receive an honorarium of US$5,000.

Chris Oura, the team leader of the UWI component of the project and professor of veterinary virology at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the St Augustine Campus, said the effects of climate change are evident.

He said, “We plan to develop and train a cadre of strong, effective leaders from 16 Caribbean countries to fully understand the links between climate change and health and champion the One Health approach, so they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to empower community action, to engage youth, to implement change in their countries, and to turn plans and policies into action.”

The programme is part of a European Union-funded five-year project aimed at strengthening climate-resilient health systems in the Caribbean.

The deadline for applications is February 21 and they can be e-mailed to CCH.Fellowship@sta.uwi.edu and copied to chris.oura@sta.uwi.edu.