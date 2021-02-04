New Arima Central councillor promises more on-the-ground work

File photo: UNC's Sheldon 'Fish' Garcia, raise his hands in victory after winning the Arima Central seat. - Angelo Marcelle

Newly elected Arima Central councillor Sheldon Garcia promises to do more on-the-ground work during his tenure.

Garcia was sworn in on Thursday morning after he walked away victorious with the Arima Central seat in the January 25 local government by-elections.

Garcia told Newsday the first item on his agenda is to maintain community fields that were neglected.

He said, “They have been neglected for years. Keeping the fields maintained is a great way to keep the youths active. That is one of the major issues I know I must deal with. It’s an issue that the people have raised and continue to raise...I made the commitment to the people that I will address this issue and I intend to do so.”

He said another focal point is dealing with a pest infestation that he said is bothering residents.

Garcia said he understands the tasks he is faced with and he is prepared to do the necessary work.

“I am not someone that is comfortable sitting on a desk in an office, looking down. I am a people person and I intend to spend most of the time during my term as a councillor foing as much groundwork as I can...

“I have been serving for around 20 years, as a citizen trying to make a change in the lives of others. Being sworn in as the councillor of Arima Central, I’m capable of doing more.”

Deputy mayor Herman Noel said Garcia is a good addition to ensure Arima continues to get the development it needs.

“It’s a pleasure having known Garcia as a son of the soil of Arima came out victorious and he can actually work with us collectively to ensure that we get Arima Central to where we will expect it as a council.”

He described the swearing-in Garcia as a historic moment because there hasn’t been a member of the opposition on the council for a while.

“We are glad we have somebody in the opposition that will make us know that we are doing a bad job.

“In Arima Central, I can say, you don’t have much work to do. because a lot of work has been done here especially in 2020."

He said former mayor Lisa Morris-Julian advocated to have more work done and for other major projects to be completed to enhance the area. But it wasn’t until a few months ago the borough received the funds needed to continue Arima’s development.

Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire welcomed Garcia to the council and said he was open to working with Garcia in the coming years.