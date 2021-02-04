MP urges: Pray for boxer

Boxer Michael Alexander - Sureash Cholai

Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir has called on the national community to pray for the full and speedy recovery of national boxer Michael Alexander.

Alexander remains in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital Intensive Care Unit after he was involved in an accident while riding his motorbike in Diego Martin last Wednesday.

In a statement on Monday, Ragbir said the athlete deserves collective prayers and urged the public to offer its support.

“As a nation we must recognise the contribution that Alexander, just 28 years old, has made in lifting the country’s profile on the international stage, winning several competitions, including bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games. His success is an inspiration to other young men in the sport of boxing,” said Ragbir.

He also sent best wishes to Alexander’s family, relatives, friends and the boxing fraternity.

Ragbir used this occasion to call on Government to work closely with all sporting bodies for the establishment of a comprehensive database of sporting heroes. He believes such a database would not only serve to honour Trinidad and Tobago's icons in the height of their success, but also provide crucial information on their health and well-being.

“The database will help determine what assistance can be meted out to them as they navigate issues of health, relative to the natural progression of ageing. After all, their success not only lifts the country’s global standing, but are beacons of inspiration to many young persons,” he added.

As a doctor, he said, "I am sensitive to the stress and fatigue that can ensue resulting from such an incident on family members, but I urge you to steadfastly hold together.”

Alexander has represented TT and won medals at various international events since 2013.