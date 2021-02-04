Miraz debut ton puts Bangladesh on top

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) plays a shot during the second day of the first Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday. - (AFP PHOTO)

MEHIDY Hasan Miraz cracked his maiden Test century to put Bangladesh in a commanding position against West Indies at the close of day two in the opening Test match at Chattogram on Thursday.

Starting day two on 242/5 Bangladesh added almost 200 runs before being dismissed for 430 in the first innings. Miraz attacked the Windies bowlers as he slammed 103 off 168 deliveries. which included 13 fours. Miraz, who was the last batsman dismissed, got ample support from Taijul Islam (18) and Nayeem Hasan (24).

Earlier in the day's play Shakib Al Hasan scored 68 after resuming day two on 39 not out. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican grabbed 4/113 in 48 overs and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took 2/114 in 42.2 overs.

In response, West Indies closed on 75/2 with captain Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 49. Nkrumah Bonner, making his debut, is 17 not out. At one stage West Indies were reduced to 24/2 after opener John Campbell was sent back to the pavilion for three and debutant Shayne Moseley could only muster two.

Mustafizur Rahman took both wickets for Bangladesh. ending with 2/18.

The third day's play will bowl off at 11.30 pm on Thursday, TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Bangladesh 430 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 103, Shakib Al Hasan 68, Shadman Islam 59; Jomel Warrican 4/133, Rahkeem Cornwall 2/114) vs West Indies 75/2 (Kraigg Brathwaite 49 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 2/18)