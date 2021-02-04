Kamla heartbroken over Bharatt’s murder

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar offered condolences to the family and friends of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt whose body was found in the Heights of Aripo on Thursday afternoon.

Persad-Bissessar, on her Facebook page, said she was saddened by Bharatt's death and hoped those responsible would face the consequences for their actions.

To Bharatt’s family she said, "I cannot begin to imagine the pain, anger and sorrow you are feeling. I pray you have the strength to get through this harrowing ordeal.

"As a mother and a grandmother, I know how precious our children are, and we always hope that they are safe, but sadly, there are cruel and wicked ones among us.

"While now is not the time for recriminations and division, I hope those responsible for this heinous act, and so many others like it, are brought to swift justice."

Persad-Bissessar said she hoped society would use this occasion to put aside their differences and protect their children.