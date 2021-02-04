Hinkson's art to show on St Ann's street

Jackie Hinkson’s murals will be on display along both sides of Fisher Avenue in St Ann’s from February 5-14. -

IN the lead-up to what would have been Carnival Monday and Tuesday, some of Jackie Hinkson’s murals will be on display along both sides of Fisher Avenue in St Ann’s, where the artist lives, from February 5-14.

The public art project will feature five-by-eight-foot panels comprising four murals of varying lengths erected along the pavements, against the walls and fences of private residences, including Hinkson’s. Two of the four, Masquerade and From Canboulay to Beyonce, have been shown publicly; the remaining two, 2020 and Band of the Year, will make their debut appearances.

As a bonus, Hinkson will also set out a few pieces of his Carnival-inspired sculpture for viewing, said a media release.

On his decision to show the work in this way, Hinkson said in the release, “The size of these works makes it practically impossible to display them in conventional gallery spaces. The length of streets and the walls along them seemed an obvious solution.

"The predominance of Carnival imagery in these murals and the cancellation of physical Carnival this year presented the impetus to get it done. And thankfully, my neighbours are very gracious!”

The artist will be available at various times daily to answer questions.

Elaborating on his murals, Hinkson said, “They are not intended to match or replace a Carnival experience but they are rich in Carnival imagery that is not literally presented, but, for the most part, metaphors that reflect my mainly emotional response to my social and physical environments. I hope that this exhibition will invoke, at some level, a Carnival experience for viewers.”

Visitors are advised to park near the bottom of Fisher Avenue off St Ann’s Road, and at the top of the street, including in and around the small park.

In keeping with public health regulations, there will be no formal or planned gathering, speeches, or music of any kind associated with the project over the period of the exhibition, the release said.

A practising artist for 60 years, since his late teens and his first (joint) exhibition in 1961, Hinkson has worked in several media and on an equally wide range of subjects.

In the early 1980s he began producing mural-size works observing and celebrating aspects of his social and physical environments. In the last 20 years he has explored Carnival imagery, often metaphorically, to express his feelings about the society.

Schools can contact him at jackiehinkson@gmail.com to arrange visits for small groups of art students accompanied by a teacher.

For more info: Instagram and Facebook for On the Road project and the artist’s work.