Dookram slams Renegades to victory in Champions League

Sherdon Pierre (L),of D'Abadie Youths and Yuvraaj Dookram, of Renegades, display their hampers after their game in the TT Champions League table tennis tournament, at the D'Abadie Community Centre, on Tuesday. Dookram won 11-9,11-8,9-11,11-4. - Photo courtesy D'Abadie Youths

NATIONAL player Yuvraaj Dookram led Renegades to a 3-1 victory over D’Abadie Youths when the TT Champions League (TTCL) Table Tennis 2021 tournament continued at the D’Abadie Community Centre, on Tuesday night.

Dookram got past Sherdon Pierre and Everton Sorzano on the night. Pierre and Dookram battled hard in the first three sets as the latter held on to a 2-1 lead. Dookram claimed the first two sets 11-9, 11-8, before Pierre cut Dookram’s advantage in half by winnng the third set 11-9. In the fourth set Dookram completed the victory with an 11-4 win.

Dookram won his second match when he outlasted Sorzano in straight sets 11-6, 11-8, 11-3. Earlier in the series, Sorzano defeated Kenneth Parmanand of Renegades 11-4, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-4 to get the only win for D’Abadie Youths in the series.

Franklyn Seechan was also victorious for Renegades with a 12-10, 11-3, 11-9 win over Declan John. Dookram won the TTCL toppers MVP award for his two wins. Seven teams are competing in the tournament.

STANDINGS

Team GP W L Pts

Solo Crusaders 3 2 1 7

Renegades 3 2 1 7

WASA 2 2 0 6

Servivors 3 1 2 5

QPCC 2 1 1 4

Southerners 2 1 1 4

D’Abadie Youths 3 0 3 3