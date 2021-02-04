CoP: Don't blame police, blame flawed justice system

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith - Photo by Sureash Cholai

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith responded to recent comments blaming the police for a man with 70 charges, including rape and sexual assault, being out on bail.

He said a flawed and failed judicial system was at fault and that some senior counsel may need "senior counseling."

He was speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning.

He said he refuses to defend the rights of criminals, but will do so for law-abiding citizens.

On Wednesday, criminal defence attorney Ian Brooks said a man who was arrested in relation to the disappearance of 22-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt was able to get bail despite multiple charges owing to the "inaction of the police."

He said, "The court was pressing to start, the lawyer was ready. The police bungled over 35 matters by police inaction: no file, no police readiness and other police inaction."

Griffith said such comments were ridiculous and comments from others reached "the point of no return."

He said the suspect has 45 matters pending.

"We have a situation where a person has over 70 charges and the best response you can get from these attorneys is to blame the police."

Some of the comments, he said, were the most foolish he had ever heard.

"We are looking at a situation now where bail has become virtually mandatory. This is not an isolated case."