CJ sad at court clerk's disappearance

STILL MISSING: Andrea Bharatt.

CHIEF Justice Ivor Archie, in an e-mail to Judiciary staff, prayed for the return of missing magistrates’ court clerk Andrea Bharratt.

The 22-year-old was reported missing on Friday. She was a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court and was last seen getting into a car on Friday, but never reached home.

In his e-mail to staff on Wednesday, Archie said, “We would have all been following the newspaper reports on the abduction of Ms Andrea Bharatt, a member of staff of the Arima District (Magistrates’) Court.

“I am deeply saddened, as I am sure we all are, about what has transpired. We would also have all been offering our individual prayers that Andrea be re-united safely with her loved ones. I enjoin us all to lift her up in our prayers for her return without further delay.”

Archie urged all staff to support and comfort each other.

“As we deal with the emotional trauma that has been occasioned by the manner in which the lives of Andrea, her family, friends and colleagues, have been affected, let us come together as a judiciary family to support and comfort all who are hurting.”