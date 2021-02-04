CARPHA: Everyone can help reduce cancer burden

File photo: Executive Director of CARPHA Dr Joy St John - ROGER JACOB

THE Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says everyone can assist in “reducing the burden of cancer” in the region.

World Cancer Day was observed on Thursday and the theme was “I am and I will.”

In a release, CARPHA said cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the Caribbean. But this, it said, can “largely” be prevented by up to 50 per cent “through primary prevention, screening and early detection, timely diagnosis and treatment.”

It specified the leading causes of cancer deaths for Caribbean men – prostate and lung – and for women – breast and cervical. It said this can cause significant and negative societal effects on the region.

CARPHA executive director Dr Joy St John said Caribbean countries must work towards the elimination of cervical cancer. She said it is most preventable through education, screening, early detection, treatment and the HPV vaccination.

The release said, “A person’s risk of developing cancer can be substantially reduced through the adoption of healthy lifestyles and the practice of suitable health-seeking behaviours. This can go a long way toward reducing cancer risks and the associated personal and financial costs.

“Prevention measures include avoiding the use of tobacco, limiting alcohol use, maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and participation in early detection and screening programmes.”

Cancer patients are more likely to have complications if they contract covid19, as their immune systems will be compromised. The mortality rate for cancer patients with covid19 is also significantly higher.

It encouraged cancer patients to take all the necessary precautions to prevent contracting the virus which is currently a global pandemic.

“CARPHA is committed to working with key partners to reduce the burden of cancer in the region. Through the Caribbean Hub’s work, Ministries of Health, and cancer registries in CARPHA member states have benefited from advocacy, technical support, training, and capacity building for strengthening cancer registration.

“This has contributed to an improvement in the availability and quality of cancer data, needed to support decision-making for improving cancer prevention and control in the Caribbean. The agency also works with other Caricom agencies and international institutions to impact trade agreements and influence the availability and access to healthy foods to support the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including cancer.”