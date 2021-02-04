Blind loyaltytrumps wisdomin local polls

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the winners of the Tobago House of Assembly and local government by-elections. The people chose you and we therefore need to respect their decisions.

Still, given my limited knowledge of how counties, boroughs and city councils’ financial arrangements with the central government work, I humbly ask: is it prudent for residents of any area to elect as a local government representative a candidate of the party in opposition?

While the ruling party may have already determined how much is bestowed upon each county, borough or city in national budgets, should the need arise for additional funds in cases of, say, abnormal flooding, community programmes or general infrastructure upgrades, wouldn't the ruling party be inclined to provide that needed finance to the people who supported them?

However, if your elected representative belongs to the opposition party, wouldn't the protesting, the burning of tyres, the blocking of roads etc for much-needed community maintenance be inevitable?

If the local government candidate you vote for is in the opposition party and would likely have difficulty in accessing state funds, aren’t you not thinking about the welfare of your community and just continuing to show blind worship for a political party? Aren’t local government representatives of any party in opposition realistically at a disadvantage?

Four government administrations have ruled over the last 35 years, and those both in and out of power are conscious of this virtual travesty. Why then have attempts not been made to change this structure? Is it because it works well for anyone who attains political power?

Are local government elections just a political farce? In the final analysis, aren’t the real losers the people who elect local representatives whose party is out of office?

Being educated at just elementary level and thereby not being politically proficient or, possibly worst, being of mixed ethnicity (dougla) in this here TT, I guess I really don't have (and may never have) a clue as to how this blinding red and yellow political love, lure, addiction, devotion, ensnarement so easily supersedes wisdom when it really matters.

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas