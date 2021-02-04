Attorney: Don't blame judiciary for man with 70 charges on bail

Criminal defence attorney Ian Brooks said a man who was arrested in relation to the disappearance of court clerk Andrea Bharatt was able to secure bail after multiple charges owing to the inaction of the police.

Brooks, who represented the same man years ago, responded on Wednesday to critics of the judiciary saying the failure of police investigators to submit evidence in a timely manner and attend court hearings led to the man being released.

"He was granted bail as a result of the dismissal of the matters and the police not being ready in their matters for over four to 12 years in some matters.

"The court was ready to proceed on all occasions.”

He said the ones to be blamed are not the lawyers or the courts.

"The court was pressing to start, the lawyer was ready. The police bungled over 35 matters by police inaction: no file, no police readiness and other police inaction."

Newsday understands the man was arrested and charged for several offences in both islands.

Contacted for comment, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said criminal defence attorneys had their role to play while the police had theirs.

"I find it interesting that there is a lot of activity and comments being made by a particular group of individuals.

"One only needs to look at the people they represent to see why.

"Our job as police is to protect law-abiding citizens, so there will always be a difference in opinion."

Griffith described the remarks as “desperate” and noted that officials of the court also had a responsibility to use their discretion in cases where someone posed a danger to society.

"This in no way takes away the fact that someone can be charged 70 times and we have people in the courts that see it fit that individual gets bail.

"We need to amend our criminal justice system to stop feeling that it is the right of anyone that is charged for the most heinous offence that it becomes virtually mandatory that bail must be given to them."