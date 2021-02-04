Arima Hispanic Centre opens new HQ

Andreina Briceno Brown, director of the HCC, together with the mayor of Arima Cagney Casimire and the head of the UNHCR mission for refugees in TT, Leila Jane Nassif, cut the ribbon to inaugurate the new headquarters of La Casita. - AYANNA KINSALE

GREVIC ALVARADO

THE Arima Hispanic Cultural Centre (HCC) opened its new headquarters on Farfan Street on January 29.

Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown, director of the HCC said: “It is a pride for the Latino community and special for those of us who fight for them every day, to be able to once again have a headquarters, a house where all refugees can feel supported.”

La Casita was previously based on Queen Street, Arima, but had to close owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Ventura-Brown said 2,913 Latino refugees have registered with the HCC.

“This figure represents 4.92 per cent of the general total of 59,249 migrants in TT, according to the latest data recorded by the UN,” she said.

The Hispanic Cultural Centre is a non-governmental organisation committed to the search for strategies to protect the interests and basic rights of the Hispanic community in TT.

“We seek to create a conducive environment that allows integration, training and positive influence that guarantees improvements in the quality of life of migrant and locals in the growth of a society of equality and equity,” added Ventura-Brown.

Arima mayor Cagney Casimire said: “I am very excited about the opening of La Casita, we are working together with the post-integration efforts, it is a search for a city where you can look forward.”

Casimire recalled there had been a large presence of immigrants in Arima for many decades.

“I know many people who came from Venezuela 50 years ago. In Calvary there are very good friends, collaborators and workers and then what else but congratulations, to deepen integrationism. I am very happy to be here. I hope the community can carry out many more projects in the future,” he said.

The UNHCR’s mission chief for refugees in TT, Leila Jane Nassif, said it was a special day for her and for all members of the Latin American community in TT.

“It is really a pleasure to be here today and to talk about us, because they have made a great effort, a tremendous contribution to the Hispanic and Venezuelan community in terms of celebrating Hispanic culture, but also promoting inclusion and integration,” she said.

Nassif said the UNHCR continues to dedicate its resources at a very difficult time for all to promote understanding of inclusiveness and acceptance among diverse peoples.

She added, “The work that the Hispanic Cultural Centre in Arima is doing is so impressive. That’s why we have a good relationship. On behalf of myself, on behalf of you and his colleagues, we really want to extend our appreciation and we really want to confirm our commitment to work together with you and we want us to do so now and in the future,” Nassif assured.

La Casita has a professional team who teach and share their knowledge, and members of the refugee community volunteer to help with activities and classes. The new headquarters were remodelled by collaborative efforts by the community.

“La Casita offers an opportunity for transformation through the development of each person’s capacities to expand their knowledge that will lead them to find a dignified life,” said Ventura-Brown.

Refugees will be able to participate in different programmes at the new headquarters. Ventura-Brown explained that they have sports, cultural, social and educational projects, as well as the promotion of micro-entrepreneurs in the Latin American community.

“Today we are presenting to the guests some of the products made by the team of the Bendición de Dios, Antojitos Kary, Fenix Foods, Haberdashery D’sofias and Indulge Chocotreats, all (made by) refugees,” she said.

There were also musical presentations by Vicky Rojas and Andy García and Dance Company to the rhythm of Venezuelan drums.

The inauguration, which was covid19-compliant, was also attended by police officers and representatives of various aid organisations.