A chance to overhaulthe education system

THE EDITOR: The covid19 pandemic has given us the opportunity to completely overhaul our education system. This pandemic has decimated our economic power, forced unemployment and threatened our psychological well-being. The world is evolving before our eyes

It has regurgitated the need to dismantle the colonial structures that have created an either you fail or succeed subset. It has highlighted the paramount importance of creating a school system that is authentically flexible, conducive and lauds critical thinking and problem-solving. Creating true learning organisations rather than training institutions for future employees.

Some of the lessons being learned through this pandemic is the need to provide schooling options in the form of home, online and face-to-face schooling and mix-mode mediums. It also indicates the need to establish a distinct monitoring and evaluation unit to lend assistance to parents and teachers who choose to home-school or go fully online at all levels.

Covid19 is forcing the Ministry of Education and the people who hold the decision-making office within the ministry to make a complete paradigm shift in the way they think about education, how they hire, manage and maximise the skills of their workers to serve the needs of their stakeholders. In essence, covid19 is forcing the ministry to do a complete organisational assessment and restructure the way it provides its services to the populace.

This pandemic is an opportunity to create secondary schools that move away from the plantation model of yesteryear to designing a model that develops the human resource rather than dehumanise and mechanise them into doing what is easy rather than what is right.

It is forcing the powers that be to acknowledge for the first time that they are paying teachers for their skills and experience rather than their time.

The pandemic has triggered so many things that were once considered ludicrous, absurd and will never work, for example rotating officers and working from home – which in actuality can work and can increase productivity.

It also glaringly showed us our false claim that we were forward thinking and moving towards First-World status when we were just pappyshowing ourselves in our offices, titles. But as we often claim God to be a Trini, the most benevolent one has provided us this window of opportunity to make our system truly one where education for all is met.

The benefits of seizing this window of opportunity are:

1. Reduction of student and teacher absenteeism and burn-out.

2. Reduction of class size.

3. Saving of money by the ministry in terms of textbook provision, school feeding, damage to school property, reduction in behavioural problems.

4. Students becoming more engaged, teachers becoming more creative.

5. Changing the entire culture of getting a “government wuk”’ to one that is entrepreneurial.

6. Giving at-risk students the opportunity, for the first time, to complete their education without being subjected to stigmatisation.

This is not an easy feat that I am presenting, but like King Leonidas stated in the movie 300, “A new age has begun, an age of freedom…There is no room for weakness, no room for softness. Only the hard, only the strong can call themselves Spartans.”

We must become brave, we must become strong to make decisions and implement strategies that will pioneer the course towards a promising future. Our country is counting on us, our children are looking to us. We can do this.

STACEY GOULD

school psychologist