21 new covid19 cases, no new deaths reported

Twenty-one new cases of covid19 have been detected from samples taken between February 1 and 3.

No new deaths have been reported, with the total death toll remaining at 135.

The Health Ministry’s release on Thursday said there were 250 active cases , three more than the previous day.

Since March, there have been 7,607 cases, of which 7,222 have recovered.

Thirty people remain in hospital, with 20 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, of whom three are in the intensive care unit and one in the high dependency unit. There are nine patients at the Caura Hospital and one patient at the Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities. Two people have been been discharged from public health facilities and there are 15 more recovered community cases.

There are 370 people in state quarantine facilities, a substantial increase over Wednesday’s figure of 307. There are 199 people in home self-isolation, nine fewer than Wednesday’s figure of 208.

The update said a total of 86,119 people have been tested to date, 39,413 of them at private facilities. The number tested up to Wednesday was 85,910.