Views from the bar: Election deadlock reignites autonomy debate

KANISA GEORGE

Last week's election results ignited robust debate on Tobago's self-governance and constitutional reform. The 6-6 deadlock gave way to arguments that those in power failed to properly evaluate the vulnerability of our democratic right and the inevitable repercussions. And now, we find ourselves in a pickle.

Our democratic solemnity has been perforated, and we are forced to wait until the perfect stitch is weaved to address this conundrum. But while we wait, let's not forget that at the helm of this political debate is Tobago, and what some supporters dub to be her right to self-identity.

Tobago's fight to be recognised started long before being made one with Trinidad. Because of our geographical position and fertile lands, Tobago was the subject of an all-out battle between various countries, highlighting the island's strengths and vulnerabilities. Long before our twin-island republic underwent unification, Tobago formed part of the Windward Island Federation. As a British colony, Tobago along with other colonies were viewed as economically unviable. On the principle of strength in numbers, unification was the only way to garner a sustainable economy, and it was on this premise that the Windward Island Federation was born. However, the Federation was short-lived and not long after Tobago was on its own.

By 1884, Tobago no longer stood a chance at securing economic stability after sugar production on the island ended. According to Professor and author Dr Bridget Brereton, Tobago's financial situation for the last decades of the nineteenth century seemed hopeless, and this in the minds of many, was the main reason for the islands' unification.

Eventually, it was decided by the Secretary of State for the Colonies that the colony of Tobago be annexed to the Colony of Trinidad as a dependency, having a separate treasury and subordinate legislature. This move was unanimously agreed to by the Tobago Legislative Council, but not without stiff opposition from the merchants and other groups in Tobago who lodged numerous petitions against this move.

For most, unification helped develop both islands after the end of the plantation era, but many now believe that Tobago should have a more significant say in its affairs.

The concept of unity, speaks to integration and oneness, but can unification have a knock-on effect resulting in the loss of identity, insufficient representation, and underdevelopment?

The 2017 referendum and protest in the Spanish region of Catalonia brings this question to life. Annexed to Spain, this region historically enjoyed a more considerable degree of autonomy. Under dictatorship rule, the mainland government tremendously suppressed the Catalan language and culture and now with the rise of democracy, Catalonia assiduously clamours for further self-governance and even independence.

While this is an extreme example, what remains at the centre of the argument is control. How much power should the central government maintain and what issues should stay in the local body's hands?

Scotland operated as an independent kingdom for much of the early middle age, but experienced unification in early 17th century which laid the groundwork for Scotland to enter into a formal unification agreement with England.

Not long after unification, "the home rule" debate began, resulting in a referendum which initiated devolution. Devolution gave way to reconvening the Scottish parliament and for the first time in nearly 300 years, gave the Scottish people control of matters, including local government, education, health, and agriculture.

Most advocates for Tobago's internal self-governance highlight that the central government is too far removed from the plight of the people of Tobago. As such, Tobagonians should be allowed to take care of its affairs. Some propose that we are in a more economically sustainable position and this should guarantee us our right to self-determination, which would foster a greater identity for the people of Tobago.

But not everyone supports this position. Some believe that additional power would continue to support the systematic nepotism that plagues our society, and place us in a precarious state.

Further, as it relates to our economic position, Tobago doesn't boast a wealth of natural resources, and tourism on the island has been dealt a severe blow over the last ten years. Some question how the island would be able to sustain itself.

Whether you support the position or not, self-governance is an issue that should concern every Tobagonian, and its impact must be widely canvassed. Given the current situation, it must be acknowledged that both constitutional reformation and self-government would both hugely impact the state of affairs in Tobago.