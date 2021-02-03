Venezuelans worried: Registration cards not being updated

FILE PHOTO: Hundreds of Venezuelans wait to collect registration cards at the Ministry of National Security, Richmond Street, Port of Spain - SUREASH CHOLAI

Expired registration cards are creating problems for Venezuelans who were granted the amnesty issued by the TT government in mid-2019.

Layoffs, non-renewal of contracts, non-compliance with payments and even eviction from their homes are some of the consequences. Hundreds of registered Venezuelans have still not received their cards.

Meanwhile, Cabinet approved a second extension of the amnesty for six more months, which began on January 1.

Of the 16,523 Venezuelans who registered in June 2019, many only have a form from the authorities to show they did so.

On Venezuelan, Julieta Cáceres, said: “Registered Venezuelans have many unanswered questions. The government of TT approved a second extension of six more months, when the registration would be two years old, and many still do not have the card."

Cáceres is here with her boyfriend here. They both registered at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. He received a card, but she did not.

"We both registered on the same day and in the same place, I don't understand why they haven't given me the card, they just told me that I should wait," she explained.

Despite this, Cáceres has been able to work without problems in a beauty salon, thanks to the good relationship she has with her boss.

Many other Venezuelans with registration cards are having trouble at their workplaces and rented homes.

Andreina Briceño Brown, director of La Casita at the Arima Hispanic Cultural Centre, told Newsday on Tuesday that people come to her every day seeking advice on problems related to expired cards.

She said: “Some have not had their contracts renewed and others do not want to pay (them) for their weeks worked. The bosses just tell them they don't want legal trouble because their cards are already expired.

"It is an illogical situation, because the Prime Minister himself and the National Security Minister, Stuart Young, have spoken publicly about the second extension of the amnesty."

Briceño Brown acknowledged that many Venezuelans, unaware of their rights, end up accepting the decisions of their bosses.

"At La Casita we give them advice and guidance on where to go or who to talk to about their cases. We even recommend some local lawyers who handle problems related to card expiration," she added.

In December, the Prime Minister announced that as of January 1, 2021 the Venezuelans' registration cards would be extended for six more months. Previously he said in a statement that the migrants will inevitably become permanent.

Briceño Brown believes it is necessary for both Venezuelan employers and employees to have legal protection measures, as well as updated cards.

“The immigrant needs stability to be able to feel calmer and to be able to give this country its social contribution through permanent and legal work. The same happens with employers: they need to have the peace of mind that their employees have a secure legal status and thus be able to advance programmes and plans beyond six months.”