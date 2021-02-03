Venezuela arranges repatriation flight

Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Amador Perez Silva. - JEFF K MAYERS

The Venezuelan Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago is updating the list of people interested in returning to their country.

Venezuelan officials told Newsday on Wednesday that the country's authorities are "evaluating the approval of a free repatriation flight, from TT to Venezuela."

This is part of the "Vuelta a la Patria" (Come Home) plan that the Nicolás Maduro government put into practice in August. It is an air and land bridge for the voluntary return of all those migrants and their families who lack the means to return.

The list of possible travellers managed by the Venezuelan embassy ​​at one point last year reached 150, but some have decided to stay in TT and cancel their return trip.

Officials explained that they are waiting the confirmation of the flight by Caracas, so no date has been set.

“The approval of the flight is in process. It would be on a plane from the Conviasa company, which belongs to the Venezuelan state, and not through private airlines, so the tickets have no cost,” said the source.

Those interested in returning should visit the Venezuelan Embassy on Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, for an interview.

The final passenger list will be decided according to the vulnerability and conditions of each applicant.

The plan is expected to triple the number of flights this year in order to take home more than 300,000 Venezuelans scattered around the world.

Venezuelan government sources expect the largest numbers to return from Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Panama and Argentina.