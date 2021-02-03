[UPDATE] Cop: Suspect who died in police custody fell from chair

Gary Griffith -

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has denied reports that a man who died while in police custody was beaten to death by officers.

Police sources said the man was beaten severely by officers while in custody and believed he may have died from injuries.

The man was a suspect in the disappearance of 22-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Griffith said the man was arrested after a confrontation with police in Sangre Grande where officers were injured but denied they beat the suspect.

"The man was in custody and he was offered something to eat by the police but he refused.

"He was placed in a chair when he fell. The officers acted swiftly and took him to the hospital where he died."

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday to determine the man's cause of death.

Griffith also denied reports that he tried to withhold information on the man's death to the public.

Earlier, police sources said Morris, who was arrested by officers of the Special Operation Response Team (SORT), was beaten in front of his family when he was held around 3 am, and again while in police custody.

Police sources said part of the beating allegedly took place at the Malabar Police Station.

Another man, police said, gave them information about Bharatt's bank card, which Morris is said to have used to withdraw cash.

Bharatt, 22, a clerk at the Arima Magistres' Court, went missing after getting into a car she believed to be a taxi last Friday afternoon at King Street, Arima. A co-worker who travelled with her was dropped off safely, but Bharatt never arrived home.

Police and members of the Defence Force have been searching the forested area in Sangre Grande, joined by hunters and hikers.

A total of $75,000 in rewards has been offered for information that will help find Bharatt.

This story was originally published with the title "Beaten suspect in Bharatt kidnapping dies" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

THE suspect in the Andrea Bharatt abduction who was allegedly beaten by police on Tuesday has died.

Police said Andrew Morris, who was held at his Arima home, died between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. He was the father of one.

Police sources say Morris, who was arrested by officers of the Special Operation Response Team (SORT), was beaten in front of his family when he was held around 3 am, and again while in police custody.

Police sources said part of the beating allegedly took place at the Malabar Police Station.

Another man, police said, gave them information about Bharatt's bank card, which Morris is said to have used to withdraw cash.

Bharatt, 22, a clerk at the Arima Magistres' Court, went missing after getting into a car she believed to be a taxi last Friday afternoon at King Street, Arima. A co-worker who travelled with her was dropped off safely, but Bharatt never arrived home.

Police and members of the Defence Force have been searching the forested area in Sangre Grande, joined by hunters and hikers.

A total of $75,000 in rewards has been offered for information that will help find Bharatt.