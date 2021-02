Take a photo

THE EDITOR: When Ashanti Riley was murdered after getting into a PH taxi, I was supposed to write this letter. I never did.

Now I am shaken as I write, because of Andrea Bharatt who was kidnapped under similar circumstances.

Females, please, before you get into any PH or even H car, take a photo of the licence plate and vehicle type, and send it to someone you know.

It may save your life.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope