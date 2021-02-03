Sport Ministry sends support to Alexander

Boxer Michael Alexander - Sureash Cholai

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development has sent its support and wishes for a swift recovery to national boxer Michael Alexander, who was critically injured last Wednesday in a motorbike accident.

In a statement from the ministry on Tuesday, Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe said, “The sporting fraternity is saddened by this development and we will continue to pray for his speedy recovery.

“Alexander had his heart set on this year’s Olympics, and we know how much his recovery means to him. We wish him the very best.”

The 28-year old remains in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital Intensive Care Unit. On Tuesday he was reported to be responding to doctors.

The represented TT at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Pan Am Championships in 2013; 2014 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games; and the 2019 Pan American Games. Alexander also won a silver medal at the 2018 CAC Games.