Presbyterians pray for Andrea, police and army searching for her

The Rt Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in TT. FILE PHOTO -

THE Presbyterian Church has joined with the rest of the nation in praying for the safe return of Andrea Bharatt and all missing women and men.

Presbyterian Moderator Rt Rev Joy Abdul Mohan said the PCTT continues to be appalled by the rapid increase in violent heinous crimes and condemns unequivocally the overwhelming violence against citizens, especially women.

“The church cannot embrace justice, peace and love if it fails to speak out and act accordingly to condemn violence against women and men,” she said at a virtual pray session organised by the church’s National Youth Council on Monday night for Andrea and her family.

“Education is key. It starts in the family, how we socialise our children to respect every person as human created in the image and likeness of our Creator.

“The society should never allow itself to reach the point where it is desensitised to the grievous assaults against humanity, especially women.

“We need to take care of the bearers of our children – the next generation. If we don't there will be no next generation.”

Joining in the prayer session, church member and Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial called on men to speak out against violence and harassment of women.

“It is the responsibility of each person to not only lookay out for the young lady you see travelling in a taxi, or walking home alone. We have to also tell our brothers, uncles, cousins and friends that heckling a woman on the street is not okay.

“Harassing a woman who has ended a relationship is not okayay. Forcing a woman you work with to talk to you and being aggressive towards her if she doesn’t show interest isn’t macho, it is wrong. Physically abusing a woman who angers you is not the way to cope with conflict.”

“What is okayay is reaching out for help if you have thoughts of violence. It’s okay to speak up and tell a man in a taxi to stop harassing that girl in her school uniform. It’s okay to seek counselling in order to cope with rejection.”

“Crying out for justice is a delayed reaction. We need to proactively tackle this problem so we have less Andrea Bharatts and Ashanti Rileys.”

Lutchmedial also prayed for the police and defence force carrying out long and intense searches to find Bharatt.