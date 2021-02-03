PM hopes Bharatt is found unharmed

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister is hoping 22-year-old kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt will be found unharmed. He also urged anyone who has information on her to speak up.

Bharatt, a clerk, went missing after getting into a car she believed to be a taxi last Friday afternoon at King Street, Arima. A co-worker who travelled with her was dropped off safely, but Bharatt has not been seen or heard from since.

Speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Wednesday, Dr Rowley said all efforts are being made to find her.

He added, "It is yet another instance of the criminal element terrorising the country, because the whole country is traumatised...There's a young lady out there, we hope she is unharmed. We are hoping the end result is one where she can be returned unharmed."

He said whenever these instances occur, there are people in the population who have information about the situation but refuse to speak out.

"All I could say is that to whoever is listening, if you know something about this young lady and what is happening to her, just remember the upholder is worse than the thief."