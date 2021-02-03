News
Photos of the day: February 3, 2021
23 Minutes Ago
Judy Manswell placing pumpkin bread fresh from the dirt oven on display in L' Anse Fourmi,Tobago. - JEFF K MAYERS
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Maudlyn Taylor of Castara learnt to bake bread and other pastries from her mother at a very tender age. Now at 69, she runs a dirt oven business with her nephews. Adding sugar water paired with spices to keep the coconut drops soften while adding flavour on Castara beach front, Tobago - JEFF K MAYERS
Lennard Duncan, nephew to Maudlyn Taylor, packing pumpkin bread for sale in Castara. - JEFF K MAYERS
Cousins. L-R Amiya Ottley age 6, Sarai Timothy age 6 and Sheleiciah Solomon age six pose for Newsday photographer while enjoying their time on the beach in Charlotteville last Sunday - JEFF K MAYERS
Jaiye Jack of Charlotteville can hardly control his goats as he walks them home from grazing in Charlotteville, Tobago. - JEFF K MAYERS
These men play a game of cards in Charlotteville, Tobago - JEFF K MAYERS
Earl Manswell is not only a baker he also paints in his past time. This tree house is an art gallery where people can view and purchase his work L' Anse Fourmi,Tobago. - JEFF K MAYERS
Flora Singh prays during a vigil for Andrea Bharatt, at the Arima Lay-By on Wednesday evening. The event was hosted by the UNC's Women's arm. - Angelo Marcelle
Relatives of murdered teenager Ashanti Riley speak at a candlelight prayer vigil, held for missing woman Andrea Bharatt on Wednesday evening. It was held at the Arima Bus Lay-by and hosted by the UNC Women's Arm. - Angelo Marcelle
CATCHING UP: Veteran calypsonians Austin "Superblue" Lyons and Michael "Sugar Aloes" Osuna have a chat at the cultural tribute for the late Sandra "Singing Sandra" Des Vignes-Millington at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on Wednesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Former calypso monarch Karene Asche sings Singing Sandra's hit Voices From the Ghetto. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell (left) and Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox at the ceremony for the late calypso icon Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes Millington) at Queen's Hall in St Ann's. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Comments
"Photos of the day: February 3, 2021"