PDP questions validity of new THA appointments

PDP political leader Watson Duke, front left, and deputy political leader Farley Augustine, front right, talk to the media on Tuesday morning after spending the night at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough in protest of the Clerk of the Assembly's decision to suspend Monday's sitting. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS -

Did President Paula-Mae Weekes give instruments of appointment to Marslyn Melville-Jack and Tracy Davidson- Celestine, who have been assigned additional portfolios?

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine asked this question on Tuesday.

This came the day after the Office of the Chief Secretary issued a statement saying that in addition to their current portfolios, Melville-Jack and Davidson-Celestine would assume responsibility for the Divisions of Education, Innovation and Energy and Sports and Youth Affairs, respectively.

Melville-Jack is the Secretary for the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour. Davidson-Celestine is the Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Development.

Dennis, in addition to his portfolios of Chief Secretary and Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Transportation, will also be responsible for the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries.

In the statement, Dennis said he had requested and received resignations from former assemblymen and secretaries Kelvin Charles (Education, Innovation and Energy). Hayden Spencer (Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries) and Jomo Pitt (Sports and Youth Affairs).

The three did not seek re-election.

Dennis said the new appointments were made in accordance with Section 34 (1) of the THA Act 40 of 1996.

This states: “The Executive Council shall be responsible for the carrying out of the functions of the assembly and the Chief Secretary may, for that purpose, undertake or assign to a Secretary, responsibility for any such function.”

On Tuesday, Augustine questioned the validity of the appointments.

“I don’t even know if that is authorised. Did the President give instruments of appointment to these so-called new secretarial positions?” he asked. “That is how you get a secretary.

"A Chief Secretary just can’t say, 'Be a secretary.' The President has to give an instrument of appointment. And I don’t know if the President will be willing to give an instrument of appointment to an old executive.”

Augustine observed the President “did not even come close to the chamber” during the swearing-in ceremony for mew assemblymen at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands, on January 28.

“She ent even drive pass here. Is because she wanted to stay as far away as possible from this impasse?

“She wanted us to work it out and then come to her. And so, all of these issues now have a national spotlight being shone on it.”

In the January 25 THA election, the People’s National Movement and the PDP won six electoral districts each.

The parties are trying to resolve the impasse.